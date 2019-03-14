Lionel Messi saluted Cristiano Ronaldo’s efforts from the previous night after producing a superb display of his own in Barcelona’s thrashing of Lyon on Wednesday.









Messi scored two goals and set up two more at the Nou Camp as Barca triumphed 5-1 against the French side in their Champions League last-16 second leg, three weeks on from leg one ending goalless.









On Tuesday, his old rival Ronaldo’s hat-trick secured Juventus a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid for a 3-2 victory on aggregate.









Messi was quoted by Marca as saying after the Lyon game: “What Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus did was impressive.









“I thought Atletico Madrid would be tougher. Ronaldo had a magical night with three goals.”









Regarding Friday’s draw for the quarter and semi-finals, Messi added: “All of the opponents are complicated.









“Ajax (who beat Real Madrid in the last 16), for example, showed that they’re an amazing team of youngsters and they don’t fear anyone.









“It’ll be difficult no matter who we face. We have to prepare ourselves for a tough challenge.”