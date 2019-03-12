A 23-year-old man, Sanusi Sheu, accused of allegedly attempting to stab a Commercial Sex Worker (CSW) to death, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.









The police charged Sheu with attempted murder.









He pleaded not guilty.









The Prosecutor, Insp Cousin Adams, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 7, at 11 p.m., at Room 113, Kings Hotel, Oyingbo.









He said that the defendant attempted to stab Chioma Ifeanyi, a CSW, with a knife in a hotel room.









It was gathered that attempted murder contravened the provisions of Section 230(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.









Chief Magistrate Alex Komolafe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until April 15.













