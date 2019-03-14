Atleast 41 people are reported to have survived the collapse of a three-storey building which trapped many occupants and students at Ita Faji, Lagos Island, Lagos.





The list of survivors, obtained on Wednesday evening, contains 41 names, five of whom are unnamed.





The survivors comprise 22 females, 17 males and two persons whose gender was not listed.





Two teachers, three adults were clearly stated.





Recall that we had earlier reported that at least 50 children have been rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as other security agencies.





See Full List:



