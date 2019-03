The Lagos state government has started pulling down buildings marked for demolition in Lagos Island.





Officials of the the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently demolishing some houses at Freeman street in Ita Faji.





The development comes two days after a three-storey building on Massey street in the same area, caved in.





Twelve people, including nine children, were killed in the incident while 50 were rescued.





On Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had rescued all the trapped victims but some residents said people were still in the rubble.





When he visited the area after the collapse, Akinwunmi Ambode, the governor, said some landlords had been resisting the demolition of defective buildings.





He said this time around, the government was prepared to pull down such structures.