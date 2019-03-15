



The Lagos state government has started pulling down buildings marked for demolition in Lagos Island.





Officials of the the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently demolishing some houses at Freeman street in Ita Faji.





The development comes two days after a three-storey building on Massey street in the same area, caved in.





Twelve people, including nine children, were killed in the incident while 50 were rescued.





On Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had rescued all the trapped victims but some residents said people were still in the rubble.





When he visited the area after the collapse, Akinwunmi Ambode, the governor, said some landlords had been resisting the demolition of defective buildings.





He said this time around, the government was prepared to pull down such structures.





“We have been carrying out a lot of integrity tests on the buildings in this neighborhood and as you can see, some of them have been marked for demolition but we get resistance from landlords but we must continue to save lives and we would intensify our efforts to see that those have failed our integrity test, we would ensure that they are quickly evacuated and we bring the structures down,” he had said.