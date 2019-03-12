



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has reacted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the governorship election in Kano State as inconclusive.





The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday declared Kano governorship election inconclusive.





The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Riskuwa Shehu, declared the election inconclusive due to high number of cancelled votes in comparison to margin between APC and PDP candidates.





He, therefore, ordered for a rerun in areas where elections were cancelled in different parts of the State.





Reacting, Yakasai, tweeting via his Twitter handle on Monday night, supported INEC decision in declaring the election inconclusive





According to him, the constitution approves of the electoral body’s decision.





Alongside a picture of a segment of constitution backing the move, he wrote: “In an election that is keenly contested and the margin is too close, this is what the law says with regards to cancelled votes and inconclusive elections.”