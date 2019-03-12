Police have denied arresting the Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, at an INEC collation centre on Monday.









The police claimed that the deputy governor was not arrested but rescued when some persons reportedly attempted to disrupt election results collation.









Videos of Gawuna being taken away from the collation centre by the police operatives have since gone viral.









And there is another video of him arguing at a police station, but the police operatives insist that the deputy governor was rescued from the collation centre.









“The deputy governor was at the collation centre to observe the process but was not involved in the alleged result sheets snatching,” police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, said.









It was gathered that two chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were arrested.









One is a commissioner and the other is a local government chief.









The PRO said the two were arrested around 1.00am on Monday morning, after allegedly disrupting the Nassarawa Collation Centre.









“They were alleged to have penetrated the collation centre and attempted to destroy the election results sheets. While his Excellency, the deputy governor of Kano state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna was rescued from the scene,” he added.