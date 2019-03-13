The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Kajuru local government area of the state where there has been a series of attacks recently.









According to a statement issued by the government spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, security assessments had necessitated the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in all parts of Kajuru Local Government Area, effective from today, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.









He said the dusk to dawn curfew was also extended to Kujama and Maraban Rido, which were located in Chikun Local Government.









The statement added that the curfew in the affected areas would be from 6 pm to 6 am daily, until further notice.









The government has directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew and however appealed to all residents and communities in the affected areas to bear with the inconveniences.