Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, told Governor Rochas Okorocha to stop complaining over the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Imo state which his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, of the Action Alliance (AA) lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Fani-Kayode was reacting to a 24-second video clip culled from Channels Television where the governor was caught lamenting and almost “crying” over an alleged militarization of 2019 general elections in his state.





Referring to him as Judas, the PDP chieftain said Okorocha was one of the powerful founding members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as such he shouldn’t be complaining.





He wrote on his Facebook page: “Listen to this useful idiot and accursed slave speaking against those he helped put in power.

“He is the Judas of the east and one of the three biggest traitors of the south. May the Lord pay him according to his works.”





