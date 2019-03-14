The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a statement saying that the rescheduled March 23rd mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would hold on 1st April 2019.









The board had postponed the mock exam for the second time but the statement yesterday signed by Head, Media, Dr Febian Benjamin said that “this change is due to certain circumstances beyond the board’s control.”









It said candidates who had indicated interest in the mock examination at the point of registration and have since printed their notification slips need not print another one. “All the details on the slips remain the same except the examination date which is now 1st April 2019,” it said.









The statement also said the board would start the 2019 UTME on Thursday, 11th April 2019 and candidates were expected to start the printing their slips from Tuesday 2nd April 2019.









“All candidates who registered for the 2019 UTME are to ensure that they print their examination notification slips anywhere before the day of the examination as no excuses would be entertained. The public should note that the board would not reschedule examination for any candidate,” the statement said.









The sale of UTME and Direct Entry application document was closed on Thursday, 21st February 2019.









According to the statement, at the close of the sale and subsequent close of registration portal, it was discovered that 41,063 candidates created profiles and procured either UTME or DE ePINS but were unable to complete their registration formalities after initiating the process.









‘In view of this consideration, the board has open the registration portal effective from Wednesday 13th March 2019 for all candidates with either UTME or DE ePINS to complete their registration formalities. The portal would be closed on Friday, 15th March 2019 by 12midnight.









“This opportunity is for only candidates who had created a profile and procured UTME or DE ePINS before the close of registration portal as the sale of ePINS had since been closed,” it said.