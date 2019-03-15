The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said he is “shocked and saddened’’ over the collapse of a three-storeyed building, which left many pupils dead in Ita Faji area of Lagos Island on Wednesday.

At least, 50 children were rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as other security agencies.





The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Stephane Dujarric, disclosed this on Thursday at a regular news conference, NAN reports.





He said: “The Secretary-General will be writing to the government of Nigeria to express his condolences.”





On Wednesday, at least 12 pupils have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the three-storey building which housed a primary school in Lagos in southwestern Nigeria, according to a hospital source.





Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode said a thorough investigation would be launched into the incident.





The building, located in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, had collapsed, leaving several dead and others injured on Wednesday.