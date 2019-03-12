Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Tuesday ordered the extension of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Jalingo, Taraba capital, to 24 hours.









This was contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity on Monday in Jalingo.









The governor directed all security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.









According to the statement, the curfew remained in force until further notice.









It was gathered that wide jubilation greeted the declaration of Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election.









The celebration quickly turned violent with the throwing of stones and destruction of property by hoodlums.