



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for claiming that its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was bribed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency.





PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, had alleged that INEC and Yakubu were working for the All Progressives Congress, APC, and acting out a script Buhari had paid them to carry out by declaring governorship election in some state inconclusive.





However, INEC dismissed the allegation, stressing that its “one and only interest in the 2019 general elections is to make votes count. ”





A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Yakubu, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi insisted that the opposition has no evidence to back its claim of rigging.









“So far, the PDP has won in Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Oyo, Abia, Cross River and Delta states according to the results declared by INEC. Interestingly, the PDP has not accused INEC of rigging the elections in these states.





“Sadly, the PDP has also not deemed it fit to commiserate with the families of our ad hoc staff and other Nigerians who lost their lives, including those who were injured in different parts of the country while trying to carry out their legitimate duties. This is rather unfortunate and regrettable.





“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission’s one and only interest in the 2019 general elections is to make votes count. It is to ensure free, fair and credible elections. When there is no interference with the electoral process and an election satisfies the provisions of the law, the Commission will always make a declaration of the results. But when there is interference or when an election fails to meet the requirements of the law, the Commission will not make a declaration.”