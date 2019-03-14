



The presentation is being done in Abuja where all winners of the elections are gathered to receive their certificates from INEC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the presentation of Certificate of Return to winners of last Saturday National Assembly elections across the country.

INEC has made good it’s word by not recognizing the election of Rochas Okorocha into the Senate.

Imo state governor’s name was missing among the Senate-elect who received their certificate of returns at the International Conference Centre Thursday.



Okorocha was said to have won one of the senatorial seats in Imo state.



Consequently, INEC placed an embargo on his victory at the poll.

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yusuf has already addressed the gathering of senators-elect and house of assembly members-elect.





As at the time of filing this report, some of the winners have received their certificates while others are still waiting for theirs.