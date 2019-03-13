Hundreds of school pupils are feared killed following the collapse of Baden School in Lagos Island.
The school situated at Itafaji Street, near Adeniji Adele was said to have caved in around 10:20am on Wednesday.
The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained but NE gathered emergency responders have moved to the scene and were evacuating trapped victims.
