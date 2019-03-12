



The police on Tuesday arraigned a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship agent in Imo State, Mr Uche Onyeaguocha and three others in an Owerri Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged electoral misconduct.





Others arraigned with Onyeaguocha are Steve Asimobi, Paschal Onwukaike and Oliver Enwerenem.





The police charged the defendants with ten counts bordering on disorderly conduct during election, destruction of election materials, disrupting of election process and destruction of INEC result sheet.





Chief Magistrate R.O. Nworka, admitted the defendants to bail on self-recognition, after considering a bail application moved by Onyeaguocha’s lead lawyer Mr Loius Alozie (SAN).





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, a former House of Representative member was arrested by security agents on Sunday after allegedly destroying Ideato South LGA result sheet at the INEC office.





Onyeaguocha’s action, however, led to the temporal suspension of the announcement of governorship result by the returning officer, Prof. Francis Atunta, Vice Chancellor Michael Opkara University of Agriculture.,





Onyeaguocha in an interview with NAN said his action was to defend democracy and to liberate Imo people from perpetual bondage.