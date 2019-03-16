Popular comedienne and actress, Helen Paul surprised her fans when she took to her Instagram page to declare that she has just bagged a PhD from the University of Lagos. It’s a big deal for her because it is uncommon for entertainers to have doctorate degrees.









Helen Paul who is fondly called ‘Tatafo’ by her fans also recounted how she struggled to gain admission into the University. The multi-talented entertainer also said her mother motivated her to complete her University education.









“In my family, no one believed that I would complete secondary school education let alone attend university. My mother always told me that if I finished secondary school with good grades, she would kill a cow because I was very restless and playful. When I finished from secondary school and took my result to her, I demanded my cow but she was not forthcoming so I asked for a chicken, but she simply told me she had cooked rice and that I should go and eat it.









“To motivate me the more, she said that I should complete my university education, and that is when she would believe that I had really achieved a feat in life.









“I tried gaining admission the first time but it was to no avail. I tried the second time and got admission at the University of Ilorin. By the time I got to the school, they told me that admission had closed. I began to cry as I was trekking everywhere in the school, showing people my result and the newspaper in which my name was published as part of those that passed the examination.









“The third time I tried, I chose the University of Lagos and I gave it all my best. I would not say that I am the most brilliant person but I have God’s favour. I believed that I could do it and I did it. Despite having a PhD, I would rather people continue calling me Helen Paul and not Dr Helen Paul because nothing has changed about me”, she said.