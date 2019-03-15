



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members not to relax or take anything for granted ahead of the March 23 governorship election rerun in some states.





Osinbajo said this while addressing party faithful at the PMB/PYO Volunteers Appreciation Dinner at the State House Banquet Hall on Thursday in Abuja.





INEC had fixed March 23 for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto States where governorship elections were declared inconclusive.





He thanked the volunteers for their commitment and trust, however, stressed that efforts has to be made ahead of rerun election in six states

“I believe that with your support our country will continue to move forward; everything we want for our country will be done, and by the grace of God, every one of the President’s projects will be done.





“Our economy will turn around and we will see prosperity in this great nation.





“Let me just say that we are still not done with elections.





“On March 23, we still have some outstanding states; as you know, there are rerun elections in about six states.





“And we still need to put efforts in those six states. We cannot afford to slack up and say the job is done; we still have some things to be done,’’ he said.





Osinbajo expressed APC’s condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the process, and asked for a minute silence in their honour.





He said that the campaign was about the Nigerian people whom he said were very trusting and supportive of their leaders without asking for much.