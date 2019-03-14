



Alhaji Hashim Suleiman, the Senior Special Assistant on Urban Beautification to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has tendered his letter of resignation to Secretary to the State Government.





In his resignation letter, he attributed his reason to the failure of Governor Ganduje to concede defeat to the Guber candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, who won the election that has been declared inconclusive in controversial circumstances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The letter of resignation, dated, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, which he personally signed, reads, ”I write to formally inform you of my voluntary resignation from the office of SSA, Beautification.

“I thank you for offering me the opportunity to serve under your administration as SSA.”





He added that as a transparent Khadimul-Islam, the governor ought to have conceded defeat, so as to serve as a precedent to other Muslims, who serve Allah in truth and sincerity.