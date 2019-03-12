



The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, has got the highest number of votes from results of the 44 Local Government areas in Kano State.





The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Riskuwa Shehu, had ordered for fresh collation of results from the wards in Nasarawa local government after the local government collation centre was attacked and the main result sheet was torn.





However, Kabir-Yusuf, a son-in-law to ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, won the pending local government which had delayed the final announcement of governorship election result in the state.





After collation of results from 10 wards of the local government last night, PDP scored 54,349, votes while the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 34,297 votes.





Based on the results collated at the state collation centre, the PDP, which had earlier polled 960,004 votes from 43 local governments now has a total of 1,014,353 votes.





The APC which had polled 953,522 votes from 43 local government areas now has 987,819 votes.







