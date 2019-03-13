The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of the house of representatives members who emerged victorious in the February 23 elections.





With 211 seats, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is clearly the majority in the lower chamber of the national assembly. Next to APC is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has 109 seats.





The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won five seats, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) got three seats, while Action Alliance (AA), won two and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), two seats too.





The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Democratic Party (ADP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won one seat each.

Despite the party’s majority in the house, it still does not have two-third. The green chamber has 360 members and the APC needs to have 240 members to get two-third majority. Should the ruling party win more in the 25 seats that have not been declared, it will achieve this feat.





Here is the list as released by INEC:









Here is the full list: 2019- NATIONAL-ASSEMBLY-RESULT-HOUSE-OF-REPS







