“To plan, organize and execute all approved activities for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration.

“Co-opt any organization(s) person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the programme;

“Document for posterity, all planned activities for the Inauguration; and

“Carry out any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.”

''President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Constitution of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration Committee.This was contained in a statement by Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle.He said that the date of Inauguration of the committee is Thursday 14th March, 2019 at the SGF Conference Room.While the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha is the Chairman of the committee, members include Minister of Information & Culture, Minister of Interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of FCT.Other members are Minister of Defence, Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Minister of State (Aviation), National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Inspector General of Police, Director General (Department State Service), Commander, Brigade of Guards, Permanent Secretary (State House), Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) – Member and Permanent Secretary (Political & Economic Affairs Office) will serve as member/secretary of the committee.The Terms of Reference, according to the statement, include: