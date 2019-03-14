Dr Kayode Ajulo, a Human Rights Lawyer, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately embark on electoral reform to strengthen the country’s electoral process.









Ajulo said that the country could not afford a defective electoral process that allowed for brigandage, voter apathy and manipulation.









According to the human right lawyer, it is imperative for the President to reform the electoral process as I do not see reasons people cannot go and vote with their Automated Teller Machine (ATM).









“Security agencies, journalists, health workers and other paramilitaries should be able to vote and this is what the President should commence before his second term inauguration on May 29.,’’ he said.









He called for electoral reforms, particularly in states, saying that there was a need to address the issue of voter apathy as recorded in the March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.









“If the President refused to embark on electoral reforms within 30 days, I will work in collaboration with the civil society and the international community to strengthen the discussion,” he said.









Ajulo said this against the backdrop of the irregularities, manipulations and violence that attended the 2019 elections.









He said that the conduct of some political gladiators in the governorship and state house of assembly elections was worrisome while commending Buhari for promising to leave a legacy of free, fair elections in Nigeria,









Buhari had on March 11 in Daura declared that he would want to be remembered as a leader who kept his word that elections in Nigeria must be free, fair and credible.









The human right lawyer, however, called on Buhari to revisit the Justice Muhammed Uwais electoral reform which was set up by the late President Umar Yar’adua.

















