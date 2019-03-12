 El-Rufai, Uba Sani will host my hair-cutting to mark Buhari’s re-election —Actor | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » El-Rufai, Uba Sani will host my hair-cutting to mark Buhari’s re-election —Actor

7:18 PM 0
A+ A-

Kannywood actor , Bello Mohammed Bello, says he will cut off his trademark hair in fulfillment of his promise to do so if President Muhammadu Buhari is re - elected.



He added that he will hold the event in Kaduna State , with Governor Nasir el - Rufai and the senator- elect for Kaduna Central , Uba Sani , as the hosts.



Muhammed disclosed this on his insta page , generalbmb 4 pmb , saying the hair- cutting event will hold in Kaduna.



The Plateau - based actor actively took part in campaigns and rallies for the ruling All Progressives Congress , and is well known for his support for Buhari.




In a video he posted on insta page , he said that Governor Nasir El- Rufa ’ i of Kaduna State would witness the event on a date to be announced later.



He had posted: “ I made a promise of cutting off my identity and pride which happens to be my hair in appreciation of @ muhammadubuhari’ s A yanzu haka I ’ m undergoing pressures to fulfill my promise . However , I decided to do it in Kaduna for @ nelrufai and @ ubasanius to host this great event ! Get ready friends @ nelrufai @ ubasanius @ queen _ bachure ”



It was gathered that Bello Muhammed was among many Kannywood artistes who ran voluntary campaigns the President.



( NAN)






Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top