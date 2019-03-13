Nollywood actor and filmmaker turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has thanked his constituency members as well as his family and political associates for his victory at the Saturday gubernatorial and house of assembly polls which held in 27 states in the country on Saturday.









Desmond, who sought re-election as member representing Surulere at the Lagos State House of Assembly, took to his Instagram account to show his appreciation.









“Thank you, Thank you, Thank you Surulere, Surulerians, Everyone,” he wrote, attaching a ‘thank you’ poster bearing ‘ready to serve’ and with the All Progressives Congress, APC, logo emblazoned on it.









“Thank you for giving me another opportunity to serve. I promise to be better and give more than my best to make you proud. To those I may have hurt, offended, knowingly or unknowingly pissed off, ahh to those who can NEVER see anything good in me, I’m very sorry. I dedicate this victory to God Almighty. To the memory of my Late Father









Engr Emmanuel Elliott. My late Step mum. I dedicate this to all SURULERIANS you made it happen again.”









In several other posts, he then listed his political associates.









“Sincere thanks go to my national Leader Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, VP prof Osinbajo, Prince T Olusi (leader in Lagos central), Yeye Oluremi Tinubu, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Rt Hon Speaker @mudashiruobasa Speaking speaker, Hon Kabir Lawal (Ceaser), Hon Agbo Dabiri—Dg Team continuity, Chairman and mayor -Hon Ajide surulere, Hon Bashua(LAGOS island), Hon SS Ajao and lGA members, Chief Mrs Hussain, All leaders and elders in Surulere, All councilors , Supers and SSAs, Hon Fuad Laguda, All appointees, All ward chairmen and excos.”