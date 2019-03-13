Nigerian Activist, Deji Adeyanju, has dumped ‘Our Mumu Don Do movement’ headed by Charly Boy.’





Adeyanju, who recently regained his freedom after 78-days in detention, accused the co-convener, Charly Boy of working with the ‘Oppressors’ while he was in detention.





Recall that Adeyanju was granted bail of N500,000 by a court in Kano last week following his arrest by the Nigeria Police for culpable homicide.





Adeyanju resigning his membership from our Mumu Don do Movement on his Twitter page where he wrote: “Dear Nigerians, I have resigned my membership of Our Mumu Don.

” I no longer have confidence in the leader of the movement, Charly Boy. He betrayed the cause while I was away in prison and compromised with the oppressors. Thank you.”