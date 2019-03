Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido is to perform at the 11th Roots Picnic headlining the 20th Anniversary celebration of The Root’s classic album, `Things Fall Apart’ on June 1 in Philadelphia.









The boss of DMW with 9.9 million followers took to his Instagram handle @davidoofficial to announce to his fans with a bold flier of the event.









The Roots Picnic is an annual music festival created and hosted by American Hip Hop Group cum Grammy Award winners hip `The Roots.’









The festival which is a sell out every year would be held at The Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.









Co-founder, Shawn Gee, and manager of The Roots serves as executive producer of the festival.









Other artists to perform include 38 year-old New York-born broadcaster, former rapper and songwriter, Joseph Anthony Budden II a.k.a. Joe Budden Podcast and 26-year-old London born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph a.k.a. 21 savage.









Others are 24 year-old Atlanta born rapper Dominique Jones a.k.a. Lil Baby, 21 year-old California born R&B singer Gabriella Wilson a.k.a H.E.R., The Roots and many more.









However, genres during the festival include R&B, Hip Hop, Hard Rock, Blues, and contemporary.









Others are Jazz, Reggae, Rock, Indie, Bluegrass, country and many others.









The festival which held on June 7, 2008 is a one-day event but was expanded for two days in 2012.