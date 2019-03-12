The Cross River State Security Adviser in charge of the southern district of the state, Mr Ani Esin, was abducted by unknown gunmen in his residence in the early house of Tuesday, The Nation gathered.





Ani, a former chairman of Bakassi local government, it was learnt was manhandled by the kidnappers before dragging him away in one his vehicles.





However, the police said following distress calls, a team led by the Police Commissioner, Austin Agbonlahor, himself gave chase to the criminals and caught up with them.





According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, the vehicle the kidnappers were making away in crashed. However, as they were fleeing, one of the kidnappers died in the accident.





According to the PPRO, the other suspects escaped into a nearby bush with gunshot wounds.





Ugbo said Esin was retrieved and is responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.





She said efforts would be made to get the identity of the corpse of the kidnapper that died and from there, launch an investigation to catch up with the rest of the suspects.