The son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf , has come under attack over his completion of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





Yusuf had on Thursday completed his one year mandatory NYSC year.





Yusuf’s state of service and place of primary assignment (PPA) was never disclosed.





The viral picture of him receiving his NYSC certificate has since stirred reactions online from Nigerians.





Some questioned if Yusuf really completed the one year service and asked for the details of his Primary assignment to be disclosed to the public to verify his service year.





Others queried presentation of his NYSC discharge certificate at the Villa.





Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@Danny_gooner “The president’s family is the ‘first family’ and they are entitled to special treatments. To think Yusuf Buhari would be running around the jungle inside sun for NYSC is insane. I’m not a Buharist, I never liked him. But this, there’s no issue here.”





@Iam_doctormayor “I taught NYSC is a year. And Certificate is to be issued at NYSC State Secretariat. Yusuf Buhari started in October and got his certificate Yesterday. Is God not wonderful.”





@Yaseerkugu “NYSC is a scam, please stop wasting the time and talent of Nigerian Youths with NYSC mandatory bullshit. If people like Yusuf Buhari can collect their discharge certificate at home, why can’t others collect their own at home also?





@engr_funso “Davido was removed from the scheme, incase you don’t know. Yusuf started NYSC around November and he’s collecting Discharge certificate in March (5months). Short service.”





@Tescool “Yusuf Buhari started NYSC in November and has passed out yesterday.”





@Mibanti_ “I am surprised People are raising eye brow over “Yusuf Buhari” NYSC certifivate, the same Buhari received his WAEC in the Villa.





“Let’s not forget that Aisha Buhari once accused her ADC of taking her N2.5bN, I’ve stopped talking about Buhari’s integrity since the election ended.”





@Engrebube “It’s amazing how Yusuf Buhari, an 18C Corp member is passing out with 18A. Dude’s NYSC was rigged.”





@DanEtai01 “For those asking questions about Yusuf Buhari and NYSC, He was posted to Abuja,He camped in the Villa, He did his PPA in the Villa,He did clearance in the Villa and has now received his certificate in the Villa. Remember; WAEC also did presentation sometime ago in the Villa.”





@Ody_Johnson “Next Level,Integrity? Here’s ‘Yusuf Buhari’, your Mr integrity’s son receiving his Discharge Certificate at home. Also remember he graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford.”





@Olushola_Shola “Yusuf Buhari completes NYSC. Where and when was he in camp? Where did he serve?When will this government stop thinking we all reason on Daura levels.”