President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was extremely saddened by the collapse of a building, housing a school in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, which left fatalities, particularly of small children.









Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, sympathized with the parents and relations of the deceased, wishing them God’s comfort. He also wished the injured speedy and complete recovery.









He commiserated with the government and good people of Lagos State and pledged assistance of the Federal Government as may be required by the state.









“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender. May God grant everyone affected by this sad incident fortitude and succour,” he said.









He charged the Lagos State government to do all that is needful so that such tragic developments do not recur in future.