



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with six governors from the north and the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The meeting held shortly after the President returned to Abuja after spending five days in Daura, Katsina State, where he voted in the governorship and state house of assembly elections.





The governors are members of All Progressives Congress (APC).





The northern governors at the meeting included Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Nasir el-Rufai, of Kaduna state, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara state, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa state, and Kassim Shetima of Borno state.





The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.







