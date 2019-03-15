 BREAKING: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw released (See full fixtures) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw released (See full fixtures)

The draw for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 11, with the second legs to be played on April 18. 

The semi-finals will be held on May 2 and 9, with the final in Baku set for Wednesday May 29.

Below is the Europa League round of eight draw in full:

Napoli vs Arsenal
Villareal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea





