The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals has been released.

The draw, which was streamed on the UEFA website, was released on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs to be played on April 16 and 17.

Below is the Champions League round of 8 draw in full:

Ajax (NED) vs Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG) vs Porto (POR)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG).





