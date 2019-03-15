The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals has been released.





The draw, which was streamed on the UEFA website, was released on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.





The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs to be played on April 16 and 17.





Below is the Champions League round of 8 draw in full:

Ajax (NED) vs Juventus (ITA)





Liverpool (ENG) vs Porto (POR)





Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) vs Manchester City (ENG)





Barcelona (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG).