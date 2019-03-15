The Jamatu Izalatul Bidaa Wa Ikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS) in Katsina has called for prayers for the release of their abducted members along Sheme-Kankara local government area of Katsina state.









Confirming the development during Friday prayers, the vice chairman of the state council of Ulamas, Surajo Kankia, urged members to intensify prayers for their release.









Our reporter gathered that a prominent Islamic scholar, Alaranma Ahmad Suleiman, alongside five other co-travellers were picked along the said road.









The victims were returning from Kebbi to Kano after attending a help group camp of the JIBWIS.









