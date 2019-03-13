







The school was said to be on the last floor. A three-storey building has collapsed in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, leaving many children trapped.









A resident of the area, Prince Adams, who alerted our correspondent to the incident on the telephone, said no fewer than 10 pupils had been removed from the rubble so far.

“It is terrible. Parents are crying. I can’t withstand the gorry sight,” he added.



Our correspondent heard cries on the background. A witness revealed that the incident happened around 10am on Wednesday. A floor in the building is being used as a school and pupils were in their classrooms when the building caved in.





Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue official are currently at the scene.





Some of the victims have been taken to the hospital.





More to follow…





