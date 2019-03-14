 Big Brother Naija organises reunion for Cee-c, Tobi,others | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Big Brother Naija organises reunion for Cee-c, Tobi,others

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, organisers have announced plans to hold a reunion for Cee-c, Tobi, Ifu Ennada, Alex and other housemates of season three.


Multichoice Nigeria made the announcement after it opened the dedicated channel of the reality TV show a few weeks back.


In the short clip from the upcoming reunion, Ifu Ennada is seen in a rage while Alex tries to calm her down and a security aide takes charge. The ex-housemate seem to be angry with the host for three editions, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu




It was gathered that BBNaija season three tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was one of the editions characterized with so much drama and controversies.




