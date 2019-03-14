



Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has admonished Mr Seyi Makinde, the governor-elect to be wary of praise singers, avoid acrimony and make frantic effort to leverage on relationships.





The governor gave the advice when he received Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday at the government house in Ibadan.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor-elect led his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, and several other members of his team on the courtesy call.





Ajimobi, of the All Progressives Congress, urged the governor-elect to leverage on his relationships, commending him for his noble move.





“You must beware of praise-singers and avoid acrimony. It is also better to leverage on relationships. I know you as a man of peace.





“You have started with a very good spirit. I want you to encourage inclusiveness and accommodate those you know can add value to your government and the state,” he said.





Ajimobi commended Makinde for initiating the noble gesture of visiting, imploring him to form an all-inclusive government with quality people.





The governor urged him to accommodate other people in the state that could add value, rather than party members alone.





Ajimobi assured Makinde of his readiness to render useful advice and support to him when necessary.





“It is good that we have moved the state to a civil level. We thank God that the electioneering campaign was devoid of disparaging comments and accusation.





“We have achieved, and may the Almighty God grant you the wisdom to also achieve the best. We want you to leverage on our achievement and improve upon those we are yet to achieve.





“The most paramount thing is to leverage on our achievement and we will support him to achieve. All we want is the development and progress of the state,” he said.





Earlier, Makinde said his visit was necessary to tap from the governor’s wealth of experience and seek his assistance for the serious work of governance





He promised to give his best at sustaining their shared vision toward a prosperous Oyo State where justice and equity prevail.





“Our state is dear to us all. You have done your part and done your best. We will still continue to relate very well towards building a state where fairness and equity will prevail,” he said.





Among others in the governor-elect’s entourage were Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, the PDP Chairman; Chief Bayo Lawal, Director-General, Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation; Sen. Hosea Agboola and Prince Dotun Oyelade.