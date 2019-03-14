The All Progressives Congress has expressed shock and deep sadness at Wednesday’s collapse of a building in Ita-Faji area of Lagos State.









Several deaths and injuries, particularly children were recorded in the collapsed building which housed a school and residential units, led to









The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, expressed worry that the frequency of building collapse and its attendant human casualties in the country had become abnormal.









“When we lose our loved ones, it is never easy, particularly when they are children lost to such horrific and avoidable building collapse.









“We sympathise with the families of the dead victims and pray for the speedy and full recovery of the injured. We also pray for the safe rescue of those still reportedly trapped in the collapsed building rubble.”









The party charged relevant regulatory agencies in the country to be awake to their responsibilities to avoid such in the future.









“While we commiserate with the government and people of Lagos State over the sad incident, the party is worried that the frequency of these building collapses and its attendant human casualties has become abnormal.









“Relevant regulatory authorities across the country must do all that is necessary to prevent a reoccurrence of these avoidable building collapses.”