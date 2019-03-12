 APC 13, PDP 9 — full list of the 22 governors-elect declared by INEC | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in 22 of the 29 states where the governorship election held on March 9.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 states ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has nine.

The exercise has been declared inconclusive in five states while the results of two were undeclared as of the time this report was filed.

Below is a table the winners declared so far declared by INEC:

NO
STATES
Governor-elect
Party
1
ABIA
Okezie Ikpeazu
PDP
2
AKWA-IBOM
Emmanuel Udom
PDP
3
BORNO
Babagana Zulum
APC
4
CROSS-RIVER
Ben Ayade
PDP
5
DELTA
Ifeanyi Okowa
PDP
6
ENUGU
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
PDP
7
EBONYI
David Umahi
PDP
8
GOMBE
Inuwa Yahaya
APC
9
IMO
Emeka Ihedioha
PDP
10
JIGAWA
Badaru Abubakar
APC
11
KADUNA
Nasir El-Rufai
APC
12
KATSINA
Aminu Masari
APC
13
KEBBI
Abubakar Bagudu
APC
14
KWARA
Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq
APC
15
LAGOS
Babatunde Sanwo-olu
APC
16
NASSARAWA
Abdullahi Sule
APC
17
NIGER
Abubakar Bello
APC
18
OGUN
Dapo Abiodun
APC
19
OYO
Seyi Makinde
PDP
20
TARABA
Darius Ishaku
PDP
21
YOBE
Mai Mala Buni
APC
22
ZAMFARA
Muktar Idris
APC











