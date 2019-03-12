



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in 22 of the 29 states where the governorship election held on March 9.





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 states ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has nine.





The exercise has been declared inconclusive in five states while the results of two were undeclared as of the time this report was filed.





Below is a table the winners declared so far declared by INEC:

NO STATES Governor-elect Party 1 ABIA Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2 AKWA-IBOM Emmanuel Udom PDP 3 BORNO Babagana Zulum APC 4 CROSS-RIVER Ben Ayade PDP 5 DELTA Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 6 ENUGU Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 7 EBONYI David Umahi PDP 8 GOMBE Inuwa Yahaya APC 9 IMO Emeka Ihedioha PDP 10 JIGAWA Badaru Abubakar APC 11 KADUNA Nasir El-Rufai APC 12 KATSINA Aminu Masari APC 13 KEBBI Abubakar Bagudu APC 14 KWARA Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq APC 15 LAGOS Babatunde Sanwo-olu APC 16 NASSARAWA Abdullahi Sule APC 17 NIGER Abubakar Bello APC 18 OGUN Dapo Abiodun APC 19 OYO Seyi Makinde PDP 20 TARABA Darius Ishaku PDP 21 YOBE Mai Mala Buni APC 22 ZAMFARA Muktar Idris APC























