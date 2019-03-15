Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the families of victims of building collapse in Itafaji, Lagos.













Buhari, in a condolence message sent through her tweeter handle on Friday, prayed to God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss.













‘‘My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, especially innocent children who died and some who are still trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building in Itafaji, Lagos.













‘‘I pray the state government and the rescue agencies are able to save more children,” she said.













(NAN)