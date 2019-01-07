



The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has slammed the state governor, Nyesom Wike, for saying the forthcoming general elections would mark the end of godfatherism and dictatorial politics in the land.





Wike, speaking at the dedication of the 2019 PDP Campaigns at the Cathedral Church of Saints, Port Harcourt, also said it was only in South-West that a political godfather can usurp the mandate of the people.





In a swift reaction to the governor’s comments, Rivers State Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone said Wike himself was a product of political godfatherism.





He told reporters in Port-Harcourt yesterday: “Nothing can be farther from the truth than what Wike said. Is Wike saying he was a product of such alleged dictatorial tendency when he emerged as Chief of Staff to then Governor Amaechi in 2007?





“Wike will lose the 2019 election on the first ballot. There is no two ways to it and he knows it. It is possible that he has already conditioned himself to that reality and merely talking tough just to cover up his true state of mind.





“APC in Rivers State has a governorship and full compliments of candidates for the 2019 general elections. Wike likes to amuse himself with morbid jokes as part of his circus show he calls politics.”