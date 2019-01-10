



It seems the ‘war’ between 2face Idibia and Blackface won’t be ending anytime soon.





This is as their long standing fight has taken another dimension in 2019.





Blackface has always been accusing the Hypertek CEO, 2face, of song theft and other copyright infringement.





Blackface, who was a Plantashun Boiz member had come out in the open to threaten 2face again, telling him that his career was finally coming to an end in 2019.

The controversial singer took to his instagram account and wrote:





“Can the #WAR officially begin @official2baba? I say it has now #officially… even though you been taking secret shots but you can come out in the open now You know your career is going to end when this is finally over #youareoverwith2019.”



