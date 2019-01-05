



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, on Friday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will be disgraced like the Biblical Nebudchadnezzar.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said Buhari will be brought to his knees and disgraced out of office in 2019.





Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the Buhari-led Federal Government, said this via his Twitter handle.





According to him: “Bible says touch not my annointed and do my prophets no harm.

“Scripture cannot be broken.God’s word shall stand.The vision is for an appointed time: though it tarry it shall not prove false.





“Like Nebudchadnezzar Buhari will be brought to his knees and disgraced out of office.”