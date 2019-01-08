Popular musician and Chairman of the radio station-Fresh 105.9FM, Ibadan, Dr Yinka Ayefele (MON) has showered encomiums on the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi for fulfilling his promise to assist in rebuilding his partially demolished Music House.





In a statement personally signed by him and made available to NigerianEye, Ayefele said the Governor had the choice to ask him to go and rebuild the Music House but he was magnanimous and compassionate to have promised to rebuild thee affected areas.





“It is not common to find government doing that, anything near that is to allow you to rebuild it yourself but here the Governor promised and he has fulfilled his promise”, said Ayefele in the release.

”Let me use this opportunity to register my heart-felt gratitude and sincere appreciation to my Governor, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi for his prompt positive response to our plight. It is not our right but the Governor only showed us mercy by offering to help us to rebuild the Music House. He, has, through this magnanimity help us to right our wrong and we’ll be eternally grateful to him.





“I was surprised to see some engineers reportedly from the governor’s office some weeks ago on the instruction of the state government to start work on the Music House. I had thought it would be the usual promise but our dear governor proved us wrong and with this development he has demonstrated the qualities only found in true and exceptional leaders”, the statement added.





Recall that Oyo State Government demolished some parts of the Music House Complex in the wee hours of Sunday, 19th August, 2018 after serving the management demolition notice for allegedly contravening building plan.