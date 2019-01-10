



The last two editions of Big Brother Naija reality show kicked off in January, but for some reason there's been an unusual silence about the show this year.





LIB reports that the show has been put on hold due to the forthcoming general elections in February.





A highly placed source at Payporte (the official sponsors of the reality show) confirmed to LIB that, 'Big Brother will still hold but because its a political year, we can't really control to what extent what the housemates will say in the house and we dont want it to become a tool that will heat up the polity'.

The source went on to add that, 'the show itself normally gets twisted so we don't want to mix it up with politics in anyway. Its supposed to be entertaining, we wouldn't want it to be divisive in anyway. If you notice, no religious activity gets discussed in the house too, if you want to pray you can pray, we don't want anyone to be forced to do it or divide Nigerians along those lines. So after the elections and inaugurations, it'll happen'.





The last edition of the show kicked off on January 28, 2018 and wrapped up in April with Miracle Ikechukwu emerging winner of the hotly contested reality show.