The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Lagos, Chief Owolabi Salis, has said if the February governorship election is free and fair, his party will defeat the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.









Salis, who lamented that the “commonwealth” of the state was in the hands of “one person,” said his party was ready to redistribute the state resources to everyone.









He spoke during a political stakeholders forum organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos State, in Ikeja.









Various parties and their candidates, during the event, presented their programmes and manifestoes to Christian leaders and opinion leaders in attendance.









The event was also attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Orientation Agency, among others.









The AD candidate, Salis, who would be contesting for the position for the third time, said he had decided not to vie for the position again until some persons prevailed on him.









He said, “This is a people versus an individual contest. AD is a conglomerate of credible people from PDP, APC and the original AD. What we want to do is to stop all these nonsense. The commonwealth is in the hand of one person and we want to stop it. We want to stop all the thuggery, violence and misuse of resources. We want to take the resources of this state and put them in the hands of the people.









“We have been going to the grassroots and mobilising the people. We are going to win this election. This election, we are winning it. We have a limitation though. And the limitation is rigging and vote-buying and we have been campaigning against them. If there is a free and fair election, we will win it.









“These people are not doing anything. In the last 20 years, have these people built houses for the less privileged? For health, what are they doing for the poor? Many people are dying. Go to the general hospitals and see the discrimination against the poor. In education, I still saw some pupils in Apapa carrying chairs on their heads to school. Pupils are still sitting on the floor in classrooms.”









Salis commended the PFN for the initiative to monitor the elections with five observers in each polling unit. He said the initiative would help Lagos State.









“If they follow it up with serious people, they will see that APC has not been winning elections; they have been rigging them,” he added.