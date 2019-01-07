



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has given one reason godfatherism flourishes in Lagos State politics.





The Governor declared that the 2019 general elections will be used to put an end to the dictatorial tendencies of political godfathers in the state.





Wike noted that Rivers politics cannot be controlled by any single politician because there are different spoken languages in the state unlike Lagos where people speak one dialect.





According to him, a political godfather has usurped the mandate of the people.





The Governor noted if Rivers people allow political godfathers to succeed in planting their godsons, they will suffer the consequences.





He said “If you allow Rivers State to be like one of the states in the south-west, we will all suffer for it.





“Luckily for us, we don’t speak one language. Therefore, it is very difficult for any leader from an ethnic nationality to control the entire state. In that South-West state, a political godfather says something against a sitting governor and it happened.





“2019 will be the end of dictatorial tendencies in our politics,” he said.





Wike added, “The Police should not be professionals in the rigging of elections. We will resist any attempt to rig the elections and the votes of the people must count.”