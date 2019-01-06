Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, who has always shown undying love for her children on social media, says she doesn’t believe in using the cane on her children any more.









The actress said that over the years, she had realised that using the cane on children doesn’t mean they would be well behaved. Daramola-Salako stated, “I have learnt that you don’t need to shout at your children for them to be better.









As a parent, you have to understand the weaknesses and strengths of your children. If you need to apologise to your children, please do. With that, you will not push them outside and they will remain your friends.









In the past, I used to beat my children but I don’t do that again because it doesn’t solve anything. Whenever I talk to my daughter, she stays calm. But those times I used to whip her, I realised that she became tougher. I felt that she could stop telling me things about her and I didn’t want that for myself.”









Describing motherhood as fun and challenging at the same time, Foluke said, “When they become teenagers, you have to take your time to understand them. If care is not taken, they can grow away from you and you will not know them anymore. Also, I don’t want to do anything that will make my children have inferiority complex.”