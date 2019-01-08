



President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he has not heeded the call to change the nation’s service chiefs.





He stated that although the performance of the service chiefs may have been disappointing, he (Buhari) will continue to accept responsibility for not removing them.





Buhari spoke in an interview aired on Arise TV, adding that he would not make hasty decisions on some issues, having served as military administrator, minister and head of state.





He said removing service chiefs in the middle of a fight against insurgency may not be right.









“There are many ambitious people waiting within the service but only one man can be chief of army staff, only one man can be chief of air staff, only one man can be IG. Don’t forget that it was this administration that appointed them.





“I didn’t know them personally. I followed records and I think I picked the best. Of course, their performance may be disappointing but I accept responsibility for not changing them.”