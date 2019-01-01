



Samuel Ortom, Benue state governor, says he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it was a more credible alternative for him to achieve his policies.





Ortom made the disclosure on Monday during the flag-off of his governorship campaign in Makurdi.





The governor, who won his election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), returned to the PDP a few months ago.





“We had to abandon that platform in search of one that offers more accommodation and support for our policies, especially the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017,” he said.





The governror said: “Such frustrating efforts by highly placed members of the federal government necessitated my exit from the party to one that will not compromise our stance on a matter so key to the Benue people.





“This is the platform on which we seek the renewal of our mandate. No one will bend us as far as the Ranching Law is concerned because we draw consent and sustained support from the Benue people.”





Ortom added that his administration has done well “given the circumstances of our economy and unwarranted aggression and attacks on Benue”.





“I may not be a genius, but I perfectly know what I wanted as a governor. I cannot lie to the people that trust me. Take this truth from me; my government has done well, and statistics don’t lie,” he said.





Commenting on the issue of nonpayment of salaries, the governor said funds were being sourced to pay outstanding arrears of salaries, gratuities, and pensions.



