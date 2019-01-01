Apostle Johnson Suleman, the President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has released his 2019 Prophecies concerning Nigeria





In the prophecies he released during cross over service, Apostle Suleiman on Monday night, predicted that the 2019 election will be 100 percent rigged.





He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go and rest and advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to concentrate on the Northern part of Nigeria in his campaign.





The cleric also predicted massive support of Biafra and ASUU losing a top member in 2019.

He said: (1) Great agricultural boost for South Africa

(2) I saw an eclipse

(3) 2019 Nigeria election- 100% rigged

(4) Northern response to election results to shock the incumbent Government. They had strong response from the south.

(5) Election- Nigeria vs Military/ Police

(6) China to openly confront America

(7) Great set back economically

(cool Election funds controversy/scandal

(9) Biafra struggle to gain massive support

(10) A new activist to launch campaign against presidency

(11) 2019, a shock for Governors

( 12) Ghana economy to get foreign support

(13) I saw another missile test in North Korea

(14) Nollywood to merge internationally

(15) I see a major breakthrough in the cure for HIV

(16) Muhammadu Buhari needs prayer, please sir , go and rest

(17) Abubakar Atiku should focus on North during campaign

(18) I see an Igbo Presidency in 2023 but they must not have any deal with present Government

(19) Tinubu should forget 2023

(20) I see internet fraudsters, new ritualistic ways of making money( blood hunt)

(21) A presidential aspirant to be arrested

(22) I saw Boko Haram invade a police station

(23) The Almighty God is unhappy at the continued detention of El- Zakzaky

(24) APC wins Lagos election

(25) Keystone banks needs prayers

(26) ASUU to pray against losing a top member

(27) I saw a major politician declared missing

(28) WAEC to be re-modeled

(29) I saw farmers package welfare from the government and it results to crisis between them and the state government

(30) I saw most Eastern states won by APC at the National level

( 31) Strange killings in Togo

(32) Mali should pray against strange virus outbreak

(33) The Government should protect police station and military barracks because I see people break in searching for arms

(34) I saw fire outbreak in a media house

(35) I saw a Nigerian airline grounded totally

(36) America should not relax a deadlier terrorist group is emerging

(37) I saw a probe group disgrace U.S government

(38) Donald Trump to lose 2nd term

(39) Brexit crises to implode U.K

(40) I saw a terrorist attack in America

(41) Fire outbreak in Canada but quickly managed

(42) Nigeria to win awards and relevance in cyber world

( 43) Let’s declare a prayer day against massive bloodshed in Rivers state ( Too ugly)

(44) I saw a horse, written on it was ‘ pray against Americans being homeless. I saw something happen that made them scampering for safety. Natural disaster

(45) July and August in Nigeria, serious prayer.

(46) Many weddings, 2019 is a year of multiple marriages

(47) I saw people with children in multiples of triplets and twins

(48) Pensioners to smile

(49) I saw a lot of politicians in Prison

(50) A top legislator in USA and a known senator- peaceful passing away